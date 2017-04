RED bricks are needed by a school for a project in its grounds.

Wicor Primary School, in Hatherley Crescent, Portchester, has put out an appeal for red bricks – either new or reclaimed – so that it can build a Victorian-type cottage garden path.

It also needs volunteers to help install the path.

Anybody who can help should contact the school by calling (01329) 237412 or e-mail admin.office@wicor.hants.sch.uk