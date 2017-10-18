Pupils in Fareham and Gosport to create posters to promote improving air quality

PRIMARY schools are getting involved in a design competition to promote the importance of good air quality to drivers in their area.

The competition asks pupils in Fareham and Gosport to create images about what clean air means to them and how everyone can think about small changes that could make a big difference to air quality. The winning designs will be made into lamp post banners and displayed along the A32.

Councillor Rob Humby, executive member for environment and transport at Hampshire County Council, said: ’We all have a role to play in helping improve air quality and this competition is a great opportunity for young people to think about how small actions can make a big difference.’

The competition is being run by Friends of the Earth in partnership with the council. The deadline for entries is November 8.