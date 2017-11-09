Pupils will remember with a sea of poppies

SCHOOLCHILDREN have used their creative talent to make a series of commemorative flowers.

Pupils at Arundel Court Primary Nursery and Academy in Landport have united to create 550 remembrance poppies out of recyclable materials.

Explaining the drive, deputy headteacher of the Northam Street school, Rob Jones, said: ‘As part of our curriculum we dedicate a week each term to a particular topic. This term we decided to focus on respect and British values using remembrance as our hook.

‘We wanted all the children to understand the true meaning of Remembrance Day and we came up with the idea of making poppies. The results are fantastic.

‘The poppies will be displayed all over our school field tomorrow during our remembrance service, using the idea of the Tower of London display from 2014.’