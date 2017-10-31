Rabbits bringing children back into the library

STUDENTS at a primary school have welcomed some new residents to their school library.

Two reading rabbits, Nibbles and Cupcake, arrived at Gosport’s Newtown C of E Primary School earlier this month, having been brought in from a rescue centre.

Headteacher Emma Howlett said: ‘The idea behind it is that research says having pets in school can help children to learn about taking care of things.

‘I think it has really raised the profile of reading in the school and it has created a much more calming environment in the library – and the children are taking great care of them.

‘It means the children are also a lot quieter themselves when they are in the library, which calms them and helps them to focus on their reading.

‘I think we will probably stick to having the two rabbits for now – but I am really glad that we decided to introduce them to the school.’