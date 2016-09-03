Same Difference back on TV screens

SAME DIFFERENCE have made a return to national television.

The family pop duo – Sarah and Sean Smith – made their names on X Factor when they reached the final of the ITV singing competition in 2007.

And the siblings, from Portsmouth, were guests on This Morning yesterday, joining showbiz correspondent Rylan Clark and fellow X Factor blast from the past Chico Slimani to chat about the upcoming series of the show.

Sean, now 30, and Sarah, 27, released two albums, but officially disbanded in 2014. Sean is set to release a solo single, Turn Me On, on September 23.