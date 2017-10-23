School celebrates after being named ‘good’ once more

A Fratton school is celebrating after achieving another ‘good’ rating from Ofsted.

Teachers and students at Penhale Infant School and Nursery are overjoyed with their latest Ofsted inspection after being told they have successfully retained and developed school leadership since their last report in 2013.

Headteacher Kate Keller spoke of her delight at yet another positive report: ‘Ofsted keep on raising the bar and Penhale always gears up again to achieve a good rating.

‘I’m very pleased of the outcome and we will continue to strive forward.’

Daniel Lambert, the Ofsted inspector, spoke highly of the pupil and staff relationships, highlighting how everyone ‘knows each other exceptionally well’. He added: ‘Pupils show great respect for each other and take pride in their behaviour.’

Mrs Keller also talked about what Penhale can now do to reach the next outstanding level.

‘All of the staff have an understanding of what we now need to work on,’ she added. ‘It’s about finding out what way the children learn best and helping them with that.’

Mr Lambert praised Penhale for their efforts: ‘Every pupil is treated as an individual and the opportunities to learn, play and grow are extensive.’

The school has been given pointers on how to achieve a higher grading, including making sure that the progress of disadvantaged pupils accelerates so that a greater proportion attain a high standard of reading and writing.

Staff also need to make sure that the systems for monitoring the progress of pupils with educational needs or disabilities offer clear and accurate information.

Mrs Keller added: ‘The children in this community deserve the very best opportunities we can give them. You can’t achieve the very best without a good start.’