School meals to be increased in price in Hampshire County Council schools

THE county council is set to increase the price of school meals.

An increase of 5p is being introduced to meet the rising cost of providing school meals, and takes the price per meal to £2.15 from April 1.

Councillor Keith Mans, executive lead member for children’s services at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘We’re very proud of the high standard of school meals that our catering service HC3S provides.

‘I am keen that school meals remain affordable but we must balance this against the increasing cost of providing those meals, including higher charges for ingredients.’