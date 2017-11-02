School named second-best in Portsmouth from GCSE tables

A SCHOOL is celebrating after GCSE tables showed it was the second-best performing school in the city.

Portsmouth Academy, in Fratton, was behind only St Edmund’s Catholic School, in the Progress 8 tables.

The school, on St Mary’s Road, was in the top 11 per cent in the country, just four years after its predecessor was placed in special measures by Ofsted.

Progress 8 tracks how much progress schools help their students make in eight subjects, relative to students in schools of a similar ability.

Principal Natalie Sheppard said: ‘These results show we add outstanding value to our students, from age 11 all the way through to the completion of their GCSEs at 16.

‘Given that many of our students join at age 11 with below average attainment, our results demonstrate the dedication and talent of our teachers in enabling students to realise their potential.’