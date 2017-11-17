Search

School trust’s new pay model backed by teacher union

Penny Mordaunt MP is leading a loneliness campaign
Penny Mordaunt MP is leading a loneliness campaign
Dozens of students crammed in to the gym at Horndean Technology College to buy their cakes Picture: Tom Bonnett

Children in Need: Horndean Technology College raises money with cake sale

0
Have your say

A NEW pay-and-rewards system developed by an academy trust in Portsmouth to recruit, retain and reward teachers has been backed by the country’s biggest teaching union.

The Thinking Schools Academy Trust’s pay framework will be introduced from September 2018 and the new system will ensure newly-qualified teachers are guaranteed a minimum starting salary of at least £25,000.

Lee Miller, deputy chief executive of Thinking Schools Academy Trust said: ‘Our new pay structure will transform the way teachers are paid.

‘By providing the environment for teachers to be financially secure and motivated, TSAT’s new pay model will directly benefit students.’