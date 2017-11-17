School trust’s new pay model backed by teacher union

Have your say

A NEW pay-and-rewards system developed by an academy trust in Portsmouth to recruit, retain and reward teachers has been backed by the country’s biggest teaching union.

The Thinking Schools Academy Trust’s pay framework will be introduced from September 2018 and the new system will ensure newly-qualified teachers are guaranteed a minimum starting salary of at least £25,000.

Lee Miller, deputy chief executive of Thinking Schools Academy Trust said: ‘Our new pay structure will transform the way teachers are paid.

‘By providing the environment for teachers to be financially secure and motivated, TSAT’s new pay model will directly benefit students.’