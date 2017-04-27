Schools can win £10k for new tech

TECHNOLOGY giant BT is offering schools a chance to win £10,000.

It is part of the firm’s Tech Factor contest which invites schools to show how they would use technology to prepare pupils for work.

The top prize will be presented for schools to buy new gadgets, while there are two runner-up prizes of £5,000 also up for grabs – one for primary school pupils and another for secondary schools.

Helen Slinger, chief executive of BT Business Direct, said: ‘We want schools to think about the technology they want but currently can’t afford. We’re taking this approach because we recognise budgets are tightening all the time and schools can’t always make the technological advancements they’d like.’

To enter, see bt.com/PR/Tech-Factor-2017.