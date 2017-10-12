Schools look to maximise TA staff

TWO schools in Gosport will be part of a massive research project to maximise the impact of teaching assistants in classrooms.

Alver Valley Schools in Gosport are taking part in the Maximising the Impact of Teaching Assistants (MITA) study.

The study, which is being conducted by University College London’s Institute of Education, will last two years and aims to find the best way for teaching assistants to benefit the classroom.

Executive headteacher Jill Roseblade said: ‘At Alver Valley Schools the training from the MITA project will provide a clear framework to guide and support TAs to develop skills required to scaffold learning effectively and to encourage and help pupils to become independent learners.

‘We will be looking at how teaching assistants are deployed; how prepared they are to supplement teaching and learning in class; the quality of interventions to support learning and how they interact with pupils.’