Selsey Academy rebuilding work starts after devastating fire

Construction of a ‘temporary teaching village’ will start today on the site of The Academy Selsey, which was devastated by fire.

Almost exactly a month after a major blaze tore through the secondary school, the first lorry loads will arrive, carrying high quality structures to build a temporary new school for the 400 displaced pupils.

TKAT, the trust which runs The Academy, has warned of disruptions as large lorries travel onto the Manhood Peninsula from September 20-30, but said a delivery route has been agreed with Sussex Police.

A statement on The Academy website said: “A key part of ensuring the quality of education as the site is developed is the construction of a temporary teaching village of purpose built classrooms.

“These are of the highest possible standards to minimise the disruption to pupils and teachers.

“The temporary village will start to arrive on The Academy Selsey site from Tuesday, September 20.

“While there will be some unavoidable disruption, we are making every effort to work with our partners to reduce this.

“From early morning on September 20, large load deliveries will be transported onto the peninsula and the site.

“For the period of the September 20 to September 30, ten large loads will be transported to site each day. In addition, two cranes will be delivered on September 20.

“All building transporters will have escorts and the delivery route has been agreed with Sussex Police.

“Advanced warning signage will also be positioned, informing pupils and motorists ahead of this time.

“In addition, a traffic marshal will be at the end of School Lane to aid with the process.”

TKAT added advanced thanks to Selsey residents for their ‘support and understanding during this very important and exciting time for The Academy Selsey’.

The new term started just a week late for the 400 pupils as a result of the fire, but all of the students are currently being taught in a number of locations around the town, including Selsey Town Hall and Bunn Leisure.

The fire, which took hold on the morning of Sunday, August 21 and raged for several hours, was believed to have been started accidentally by a roofer, West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said at the time.