Siskin Schools show that its all about respect

CHILDREN from Siskin Schools have been learning about the importance of respect.

The school has worked together with Hampshire County Council as part of the Respect Project.

Each teacher was given badges to award in class daily to the children who had been respectful that day.

At the end of term, everyone around the school recognised the importance of showing respect to one another, and went to receive a special honour from the mayor of Gosport and Hampshire County Council for becoming an example of showing respect in their school.

Children received a certificate, a badge and a trophy to take home.

The school says that they will be continuing the trends set this term, and will carry on awarding respect badges to pupils each day, with a visit to see the mayor being planned