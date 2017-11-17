Sixth form prepares for charity week

Have your say

STUDENTS at Portsmouth High School will be spending next week fundraising for charity.

The school, based in Kent Road, Southsea, will be fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) with a fancy dress parade, a bake-off, a fashion show and a school adaptation of the TV show Would I Lie To You?.

Pupils are hoping to raise £10,000 to go towards research and to affected families.

MNDA volunteer Andrew Lane said: ‘We are so grateful that the head girls have chosen MNDA for their charity this year.

‘The UK is a world leader in research into this genetic disorder – there are 5,000 people affected by MND at any one time and 2,000 new cases diagnosed every year.

‘The disease can affect how you walk, talk, drink, eat and breathe but symptoms can be managed and the money the students raise will continue to support patients and families in the Portsmouth area.’

For more information about Motor Neurone Disease go to mndassociation.org.