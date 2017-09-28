Southsea nursery rated Outstanding by Ofsted

Have your say

A NURSERY is celebrating after getting the highest rating possible following a visit from Ofsted.

Rainbow Corner, in Southsea, was visited by the education watchdog earlier this year and was rated Outstanding by the inspectors.

Owner Lucy Whitehead said she was delighted and praised the staff and parents for their support.

‘This rating was a result of hard work, time and a strong sense of perspective,’ she said.

‘Being a mum, I know what I wanted in a nursery and how I would like my children to be treated.

‘I wanted to create an environment that would encourage activity and a desire for learning and also inspire creativity in the children.’

In the report, the inspectors noted ‘the positive independence of the pupils and the kindness offered by the staff’.

They also found: ‘Staff are extremely good role models and teach children to share, take turns and be very kind, considerate and helpful to each other.’

- ROB JONES