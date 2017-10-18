Southsea pupils help paint vandalised model village

Have your say

PUPILS helped paint a model village after it was vandalised.

The group of 12 Year 6 students from Mayville High School spent the day at Southsea Model Village preparing the castle for decorating.

They then spruced it up with a lick of paint.

Will Schmit, from the Southsea school, got in touch with the village’s owners after seeing that it had been vandalised.

He said: ‘The village is somewhere I take my children and I couldn’t believe it when I saw it had been vandalised.

‘I thought it was a good opportunity for our Year 6 prefects to help in the community and give something back.

‘I called the village and they said the pupils could paint the castle.

‘They absolutely loved it and were able to get creative.

‘It was good for their personal development and being able to a part of their community.’

This is the first year Mayville High School has had prefects in its junior school.

Will said they were getting them involved in more activities and helping set up events and organise charity fundraisers.