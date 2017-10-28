Southsea school celebrates bringing back Duke of Edinburgh awards

YEAR 11 pupils celebrated getting their Duke of Edinburgh bronze award.

Priory School brought back the awards for the first time in seven years and parents were invited along to mark the occasion.

The celebration, held at the school in Fawcett Road, Southsea, was an opportunity for everyone to congratulate the students.

As well as going on an overnight expedition, the students also had to dedicate their time to learning a new skill and volunteering in the community.

Headteacher Stewart Vaughan opened the celebration by praising the commitment, dedication and teamwork of the students as well as thanking teacher George Dean for his investment of time and enthusiasm in setting up the award at Priory.

As part of the celebration pupil Finn O’Toole spoke to his peers reflecting on the skills he had gained throughout his experience so far, calling it ‘one of the best experiences of his life’.

Most of the students have now started the silver Duke of Edinburgh award.