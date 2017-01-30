Southsea school launches ambitious £40k climbing wall appeal

A PRIVATE school has launched an ambitious fundraiser to construct a state-of-the-art climbing wall.

Portsmouth High School is looking to raise £40,000 to build the new facility, which will be used by both junior and senior school children.

The appeal is one of the way’s the Southsea-based girls’ school is marking its 135th birthday this year.

But it won’t just be the children who benefit, school bosses also hope to offer the climbing wall to community groups, rehabilitation centres and other schools.

The effort is being backed by Rebecca Stephens, who is the first British woman to summit Mt Everest and whose child goes to the school.

She said: ‘Climbing builds strength and resilience, but also flexibility, balance and co-ordination skills. Girls’ power to weight ratio makes them really good at it and the sense of achievement is amazing.’

To donate, visit portsmouthhigh.co.uk/climbing-wall-fund or call (023) 9282 6714.