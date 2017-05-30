Southsea students learn about being positive and hopeful

A SCHOOL dedicated a week of learning to being positive and hopeful.

Students at Portsmouth High Junior School, in Southsea, have been embracing the idea of encouraging positivity.

During the week, the girls got to make and deliver friendship biscuits, make kindness bookmarks and do upbeat singing.

Paul Marshallsay, headteacher of the school on Kent Road, said: ‘We believe that in fostering positive emotional and mental health in our pupils they will be equipped to reach their academic and life goals.’

As part of the week, the students had guest speakers including the owners of SweatSouthsea and Sonia Shamalzadih, a Portsmouth-born artist and patron of Marine Conservation Research.

Mr Marshallsay added: ‘Value is placed on acts of kindness, mindfulness strategies, solving the girls’ own problems, searching for answers, fostering hobbies and interests and soothing and calming strategies.

‘These methods are particularly helpful when facing challenging situations.’

Girls and staff extended their celebration of positivity into the community by placing special ‘smile stones’ in a variety of secret places.

These stones have been discovered with engagement across social media and using the hashtag #positiveportsmouth.

Ten-year-old Kate Arthers said: ‘The week makes Portsmouth High School feel even more happy,

‘I like the way you can give out positive messages to others around you.’