Students impress employers at education fair

MORE than 1,000 students attended an education and employment fair and gained insight about life after college.

Seventy organisations inspired the next generation from Havant & South Downs College at The Higher Education and Employment Fair with the chance to learn more about university courses, apprenticeship programmes and volunteering opportunities.

Dan Nelson from the University of Exeter said: ‘We go to events like this across the country. They are key to keeping good links with schools and colleges.’

Many representatives from universities and employment sectors said how impressed they were with the students.

Graham Waton from the University of Bath said: ‘It has always been a really good event at HSDC.

‘The students have clearly done their research and are already really knowledgeable about what they want to do.’

Sue Holly, head of careers at Havant & South Downs College, said: ‘The Higher Education and Employment Fair has been running for many years at the college and we are fortunate to have built up a fantastic reputation for the event.

‘It is a confusing time for students with the many exciting opportunities available to them.’