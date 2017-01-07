Students win prizes for law essays

LAW students put pen to paper to scoop prizes in an essay writing competition.

Blake Morgan LLP’s law department, which has an office in Compass Road, Portsmouth, hosted its annual contest and asked students to write about their own personal journey into the legal world.

The winning essays by lower sixth form students George Eley, Alice Merriman-Jones, Olivia Timms, Anna Ignatova and Milo Howes, from Peter Symonds College, focused on topics from criminal law relevant to the A2 course.

They were chosen from 350 submissions by AS/A2 law students and the five students met trainee solicitors Vicky Bills and Elizabeth Dennis at the law firm’s offices on an arranged work experience day.

Steve Perkins, head of law at Peter Symonds College, said: ‘The law department is delighted to establish links with the legal community and provide students with such valuable opportunities as work experience with a leading firm of solicitors.’