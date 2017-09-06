Teacher vacancies in Portsmouth drop as city bucks national trend

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH is bucking the trend of the ‘national retention crisis’ for teachers, the city’s union representative has said.

New figures show the number of full-time vacancies at schools in Portsmouth went down from six in 2014 to just one last year.

Amanda Martin, the city’s National Union of Teachers representative, said the data showed strong progress for schools over the past few years.

She said: ‘For once Portsmouth bucks the trend as there is a national teacher retention crisis in this country.

‘It is down to the hard work, leadership and the teachers that are working in this city.

‘It can be a tough place to work but there’s a real community atmosphere here.

‘Luckily our schools also have good relationships with our trade unions.

‘But we are not resting on our laurels and are looking at ways to make sure this continues.’

The figures, from the BBC Local News partnership, also found there were eight full-time vacancies for teachers in schools overseen by Hampshire County Council.

These include all the county’s schools not in Portsmouth and Southampton, where schools are overseen by the city council.

Amanda said teacher retention nationwide could be improved by reducing staff workload, looking at teacher pay and making sure the profession is ‘valued’.

The data shows five full-time posts in Portsmouth are currently being held by temporary staff, compared to 38 in county council-managed schools.

A total of 34 temporary staff are working in county council-controlled primary schools.

Councillor Peter Edgar, lead member for education at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘In Hampshire we have a strong track record in recruiting and retaining high quality teachers, who deliver an equally high standard of education to over 170,000 pupils across the county.

‘As a result, 90 per cent of Hampshire’s 534 schools, collectively employing in the region of 9,000 teaching staff, are rated good or outstanding by Ofsted.’