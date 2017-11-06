Top politician praises Hayling lads for their stellar results

Have your say

HAMPSHIRE’S education boss has praised the efforts of two teenagers who achieved top exam marks, hailing the boys ‘an inspiration to young people’.

Councillor Peter Edgar visited The Hayling College, on Hayling Island, to meet Jack Beaton, 17, and George Pickering, 16.

In August the two Hayling lads scooped a clutch of 9s in English and maths – the new grades following a major overhaul in the way GCSEs are now marked.

The youngsters’ efforts put them in the top percentage of the county, with the new-style grades worth more than the former top mark of A*.

Now the duo have left the school and are aiming to continue their GCSE success with their A-levels.

Cllr Edgar, cabinet member for education at Hampshire County Council, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted for Jack and George.

‘There has been a remarkable improvement in results at The Hayling College and Jack and George really have led the way.

‘This is great news for the school and great news for the island.

‘They’re an inspiration.’

Jack was one of only 2,000 pupils from across the country to have achieved three 9s across English and maths.

The teen, who is now studying biology, chemistry and physics at Highbury College, said: ‘I was hoping I would do well but I wasn’t expecting to do that well.’

George, who clinched two 9s, added: ‘Getting those grades was a really nice surprise. It means so much.

‘To now meet Councillor Edgar is very nice, it added more value to my grades.’

Next year will see the majority of subjects using the new 1 to 9 marking system.

Headteacher Colin Rainford said the school was ready for 2018’s exams and said three pupils had already achieved early 9 grades in maths.

Speaking of Jack and George, he added: ‘We are incredibly proud of both of them.’