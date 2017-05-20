Uber to give talk for Portsmouth university open event

A BOSS from taxi firm Uber will give a keynote speech at a university open evening.

The company will share a presentation looking at its vision for the future of urban mobility.

Fred Jones, Uber’s head of cities UK and Ireland, will explain to visitors how new technology can allow the public to use private cars to reduce congestion, air pollution and land wasted on parking.

The talk is part of a postgraduate opening evening at the University of Portsmouth’s business school.

It is on June 21 at 5pm. For details visit showyoumeanbusiness.com.