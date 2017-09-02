Underprivileged students achieve success

A SCHOOL is celebrating after a strong set of GCSE results proves background is no barrier to academic achievement.

More than four out of five students at The Portsmouth Academy are classified as coming from disadvantaged backgrounds; this figure puts the school in the top one per cent in the country for the number of underprivileged pupils within the school.

Principal, Natalie Sheppard said: ‘‘The vast majority of this year group were entitled to free school meals and, across the country, these children tend to achieve far less well than their peers. We have bucked this trend.’

Sixty six per cent of pupils passed English and maths with a standard pass and 76 per cent of all results were grade C or above.

Natalie said: ‘The students have risen to every challenge and we are enormously proud of their success, which we know will open doors and transform their life chances.’

Individual successes include Izah Fatima, who secured 10 GCSEs between A* and B and has a place at Portsmouth College to study biology, chemistry and maths with aspirations for a career in medicine.

Natalie added: ‘This sustained improvement is testament to the truly great teaching which is delivered every day by our hard-working and dedicated teachers.

I would like to thank all staff in the school who work tirelessly to provide an outstanding education for our children.’