University bring millions into the city

Institution maintained property

An independent study has revealed the city’s own institution has boosted the UK’s economy by £1.1bn and Portsmouth’s by £476m.

Maureen Frost, chief executive of Hampshire’s Chamber of Commerce, was delighted by the news.

Speaking from the chamber’s Fareham base, she told The News: ‘This study reinforces the importance of the university to both the city and wider economic area in terms of jobs and contribution to GDP.

‘As well as direct benefits including student spend within the city, the university also plays a key role in helping local businesses with research and support to grow, including advice on apprenticeships and up-skilling staff.’

As part of the research, the role students played in boosting the area’s prosperity was also looked at.

In all, they helped to bring £275m of benefits into the city, researchers claimed.

Jenni Catlow has been a trader in Albert Road, Southsea, for 43 years, and has witnessed the student economy first hand. She said during that time, students had proven an essential addition to the street and helped play a key role in drumming up business.

Jenni, who is the chairwoman of Albert Road Traders’ Association, said: ‘They bring vibrancy to the road and life into the area.

‘They don’t have so much money to spend on stuff anymore but they certainly like visiting the bars and restaurants.’

She added some students continued shopping in the street long after they leave university. And she said that even when the university broke up for the summer, the street still benefitted from visitors to various seminars and events at the site.