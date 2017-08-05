University finds the key to dark universe

STUDENTS from the University of Portsmouth say they have created the most accurate map of dark matter in the universe.

Scientists can now see the structure of the universe in much more detail because of it.

Dr David Bacon from the university’s Institute of Cosmology and Gravitation said: ‘Dark matter is invisible to us, but we can see the effects – the gravity is bending the light from distant galaxies, so they look distorted to us.

‘We can work back from measuring the distortions to mapping the cause.

‘It is so exciting to see this truly vast map of the dark universe at last.’