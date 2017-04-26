University of Portsmouth rises five places in guide on excellence

THE University of Portsmouth has risen five places in an independent ranking of excellence in UK colleges.

Portsmouth is now ranked 56th in the Complete University Guide.

In a separate listing covering 70 subjects, the city is ranked in the top 10.

Vice-chancellor Graham Galbraith said: ‘It is excellent news the University of Portsmouth has risen once again in a nationally-recognised and important league table.

‘We are committed to continually enhancing the university’s considerable strengths, including our excellence in teaching, student experience and graduation outcomes alongside our rising international profile in research.’

The Complete University Guide is published annually.

In this year’s rankings, the majority of universities in the south-east region saw a drop in position.

Simon Emmett, chief executive of the Hotcourses Group, which owns The Complete University Guide, said: ‘Our rankings are widely respected and cited both at home and overseas.’