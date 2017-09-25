University of Portsmouth’s ranking rises in latest UK league table

Have your say

THE University of Portsmouth has climbed six places in a ‘good university guide.’

Portsmouth’s ever-growing academic institution is now ranked 53rd in The Times and Sunday Times’ good university guide, which was published yesterday.

The university was previously ranked 59th last year and has been named eighth best in the south east.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Graham Galbraith said: ‘This is fantastic news for the university.

‘Portsmouth has risen in every single UK league table this year, underlining our continued high performance and growing reputation for excellence.

‘This continued success is due to the university putting the education of our students first underpinned by world-leading research and innovation.

‘Many of our courses are developed in partnership with employers.’

The university was ranked 37th in the Guardian league table and it also rose five places in The Complete University Guide to reach 56th, also scooping ‘Gold’ in the government’s Teaching Excellence Framework.