University of Portsmouth scientists helps map dark matter of universe

SCIENTISTS have created the most accurate map of the structure of dark matter in the universe, supporting the theory dark energy and matter make up most of the universe.

Dr David Bacon from the University of Portsmouth’s institute of cosmology and gravitation worked with scientists from the international Dark Energy Survey.

For the first time, they can see the structure of the current universe and can answer many questions about how it evolved.

Dr Bacon said: ‘Dark matter is invisible to us, but we can see its effects – its gravity is bending the light from distant galaxies, so they look distorted to us. We can work back from measuring the distortions to mapping the cause. It’s exciting to see this vast map of the dark universe at last.’