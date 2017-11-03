University of Portsmouth students praise research experiences

POSTGRADUATE students at the University of Portsmouth have one of the best research experiences in the country.

That is according to the annual Postgraduate Research Experience Survey.

The results showed 86 per cent of Portsmouth postgraduate research students agreed or strongly agreed they were satisfied with their experience – which is four per cent higher than the national average.

The city also had higher performance compared to the higher education sector in four of the seven core areas.

Dr Darren Van Laar, director of the Graduate School, said: ‘This is the first time we have been allowed to show how our university compares to others and we are proud to say we are in the top 25 per cent.’

The PRES survey asks students about their experiences in supervision, resources, research culture, progress and assessment, responsibilities, research skills, professional development.