University of Portsmouth study looks at what is needed to thrive in life

A SCIENTIST has created a ‘shopping list’ of the key things needed for someone to thrive rather than merely survive in life.

Dr Daniel Brown, a sport and exercise scientist at the University of Portsmouth, has pulled together research on what makes people feel good about life and themselves.

He looked at studies of babies, teenagers and the elderly as well as studies of artists, athletes and employees.

Dr Brown said: ‘Thriving is a word most people would be glad to be described as, but which science hasn’t really managed to consistently classify.

‘It appears to come down to experiencing a sense of development, of getting better at something, and succeeding at mastering something.’

The study provides two lists of components with a person needing a combination of each.

The first includes being optimistic, spiritual or religious, motivated, proactive and adaptable while the second includes opportunity, employer/family support and a calm environment.