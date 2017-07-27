University of Portsmouth wins national contract to provide ex-service personnel with teacher training

FORMER service personnel will be trained to become teachers in a new scheme at the University of Portsmouth.

The Further Forces Programme will see ex-military service workers become teachers and trainers in science, engineering and technology.

Stephen Corbett, head of the School of Education and project lead, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been awarded this national contract.

‘With the latest gold teaching award it is clear to see why Portsmouth has been chosen as the national provider.

‘This programme is a great opportunity to provide meaningful post-service careers to service personnel and enables the further education sector to continue to supply the workforce of the future.’

Jon Watson, chief executive of Portsmouth-based Veterans’ Outreach Support service praised the scheme.

He said: ‘I see this as an important opportunity for our military veterans to make a successful transition to civilian life and a valuable contribution in their second careers.

‘We look forward to supporting the scheme any way we can.’

David Russell, chief executive of the Education and Training Foundation, said: ‘One of the best place to find skilled professionals is within the armed forces.

‘They have expertise, motivation and are held in high regard – they will have a real presence and impact with those they teach and train. This is a powerful opportunity for armed forces service leavers to pass on their valuable life skills and thrive in a second career.’

Backed by the Department for Education and the Ministry of Defence, the programme will run for 18 months and train 110 further education teachers.

Those who complete it will be awarded qualified teaching learning and skills status, with the first cohort expected to finish their training by July, 2018.

The scheme has received funding from the Education and Training and Gatsby Charitable foundations.

In winning the contract, Portsmouth will act as the provider of two recruitment hubs serving the whole of England.

Applications for the programme close in November and are open to personnel who are planning to leave or have left the armed forces in the past two years.