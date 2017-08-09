University scores highly in overall satisfaction

Have your say

THE CITY’S university has excelled in student satisfaction polls for an 11th consecutive year.

The University of Portsmouth has achieved 88 per cent in overall satisfaction in the latest National Student Survey (NSS).

Statistics from the independent poll showed the institution out-ranked the sector average for satisfaction across all assessed areas.

University of Portsmouth vice-chancellor, professor Graham Galbraith, said: ‘This is fantastic news for the university and an excellent reflection of our commitment to provide an outstanding student experience.

‘We work hard to ensure that we make continual improvements to meet the needs and expectations of our students.

‘We put the education of our students first by investing in outstanding staff and physical resources to support learning and teaching.’

The National Student Survey is an annual survey of all final year undergraduates in the UK.

They are asked to give feedback on the quality of their teaching, assessment and feedback, academic support, organisation and management, learning resources and personal development.

More than half of Portsmouth’s courses received student satisfaction rates of over 90 per cent.

Students rated the teaching on their course and learning resources particularly highly – scoring 86 and 88 per cent respectively.