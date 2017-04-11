University students set up veg courtyard

A GROUP of students from the University of Portsmouth set up a mini vegetable farm in the courtyard of their university building as part of an urban agriculture project.

They launched the project with their first Growers Market, on March 30, where staff, students and ‘foodies’ from the wider community celebrated good food.

The project is the brainchild of students from the Green Society, one of the student societies based in the Students’ Union.

Architecture student, Stephanie Wyant, 22, is one of the project’s originators. She said that they aim to produce high-quality organic vegetables year-round, creating opportunities for students to grow their own produce and to think about the food they eat a bit more.

She said: ‘Students have a bad reputation for living off takeaways and beans on toast.

‘We want to get more students thinking about the food they eat, where it comes from and sustainable food consumption.’