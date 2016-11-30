Urban garden created by Southsea school takes prize at We Can Do It awards

DEDICATING an area of the site to make a garden saw a school named the winners of Best Garden.

Fernhurst Junior School in Southsea took the prize on Sunday for their efforts in creating a green space for pupils.

The garden has food the pupils have grown themselves and provides a place for outdoor learning.

Headteacher Roberta Kirby and chairwoman of governors Barbara Lonsdale were at the New Theatre Royal to pick up the award.

Roberta said: ‘We’re really pleased. There were lots of other strong nominees so we are delighted to have won.

‘The garden is something the children are proud of as a school. We think it is important to have greenery in urban areas.’

The garden was paid for by the Fernhurst Friends and Learning Through Landscapes. The British Tree Council provided plants and trees and the area was designed by landscape architect Helen Bergin.

Roberta added: ‘The area was not being best used and with a small site, we wanted to make sure that we used the space well and the children love the garden.

‘Outdoor learning is something we like to do too so it has lots of uses.’

The runner-up award for Best Garden went to Mengham Park. The park on Hayling Island was rejuvenated with new features including a wheelchair-accessible roundabout.

The transformation was thanks to a £25,000 donation from Southern Co-operative.