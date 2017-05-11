WATCH: Portsmouth schoolchildren perform 'The Mad Scientist's Songbook'

Video has been published of hundreds of Portsmouth children in full voice as they enjoy a new songbook for schools.

They took part is a performance of the 'The Mad Scientist's Songbook', which has been created by Portsmouth Music Hub's team of composers.

During the evening of spectacular music and dance at Portsmouth Guildhall, children from 12 schools from across the city put science under the microscope.

A Portsmouth Music Hub spokesman said: 'Fossils, skeletons, elliptical orbits, magnetism, seeds and teeth were just some of the subjects brought to life by the cast of young performers, and there was even a song about the journey of our food after we've eaten it which was a firm favourite with the audience and particularly the young cast!'

'The Mad Scientist's Songbook' - just one of a series of award-winning songbooks composed by Portsmouth Music Hub to support teaching in schools - was performed to a packed audience at the Guildhall in March.

Video of the performance has now been uploaded on the Portsmouth Music Hub’s YouTube account.