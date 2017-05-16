WATCH: Stunning footage of Chichester Free School taking shape

Chichester Free School has released incredible footage of the work progressing to convert the old Carmelite Convent into its new home.

The video is 3mins 19secs long and much of the stunning footage has been captured by drone cameras and put together by Metropolis Visual.

Building began in February of this year to convert and expand the former convent in Hunston, which has been empty since the nuns vacated it in 1994.

The school is currently based at a temporary site in Vinnetrow Business Park and it is hoped the new school will be finished in time for the children to move into in September 2018.