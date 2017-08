Have your say

THIS year marks the first in a series of reforms to GCSEs in England.

In English literature, language and maths, students are marked on a new nine to one format.

Mike Renahan, Monty Royston's maths teacher, congratulates him on his results

The exams are also more challenging.

Next year, will see another 20 subjects switch over to the new format, so students will have a mix of letter and number grades.