Young engineers take part in teamwork day

ASPIRING young engineers from schools across the region gathered in the city for a day of challenges and teamwork.

Portsmouth High School hosted 10 teams of girls from Year 5 and Year 6 for a technology challenge day, where the youngsters were tasked with designing, building and testing a sustainable transport system which involved them in thinking, planning, constructing and presenting on the day.

The girls were told that an eco-friendly train is required for a new bridge link from Gunwharf to Gosport.

Their task was to create the travel company branding and design a vehicle carriage that will run on the test track.

Pupil Erin Liu from Portsmouth High School said: ‘It wasn’t easy to design and make, but with teamwork and talking to each other we managed to get there in the end.’

Paul Mitchell, from BAE Systems, said: ‘The quality of all the girls’ work has exceeded my expectations.

‘There has been a genuine enthusiasm for a design and technology task and I have every hope that these girls can continue to be really successful and allowed to use their gifts and talents in the engineering field.’

The winning team on the day was Wimborne Park Junior School with their design and presentation which included humour, well thought out pricing and an eco-friendly theme.

Pupil Melody Christopher said: ‘It was a really inspiring day.’