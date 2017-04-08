Young music makers get in the studio to record their own CD

FOR the past 17 years, music created by children at a community group has filled the air of Cosham.

Now that music can be heard anywhere, after the youngsters produced their first CD. Music Makers, a parent and child music group that meets at Cosham Baptist Church, in Havant Road, has released their first CD, named Are You Ready?

Music Makers with their new CD, "Are You Ready?" at Cosham Baptist Church. Picture: Kim Gregory

Music Makers was set up by mum-of-three Vanessa Ford in 2000 when her children were young, after a group they were attending nearby had to fold.

After starting with about 20 mums, now 170 parents and 200 children meet up weekly – and there is a waiting list.

Vanessa, from Cosham, said: ‘The whole point of making the CD was to spread the word and to get other churches to open up their own groups.’

The CD took over a year to produce and features 21 tracks, 10 of which are new, with some familiar favourites like Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes, The Hokey Cokey and I’m a Little Teapot.

Vanessa said: ‘The money that’s coming in from the CD is going to be going to charities and helping set up Music Makers for churches who might not have a lot of money, but have a need for Music Makers in their community.’

The production team behind the CD are all members of Cosham Baptist Church, including producer David Evans and songwriter Kim Gregory.

Vanessa said: ‘The songs are really catchy and they are good for different ages – from tiny tots up to seven years old they all just love it.

‘I dare anyone to listen to Belly Bongos and not get it stuck in their head.’

The name Are You Ready? comes from a suggestion Vanessa’s husband made after noticing how many times she said it during the sessions.

Vanessa said the overall reaction from parents has been extremely positive.

Parent Samantha Maggs said: ‘It’s really uplifting. The whole community have got behind it and it’s a real attribute to the church.’

Another parent Hannah Staple added: ‘The kids love it, they’ve got their favourites already from only hearing it a few times.’

Are You Ready? is available online at toddleandsing.com for £11.95 or in person at Cosham Baptist Church.