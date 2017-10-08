Youngsters learn about internet safety at school

Have your say

PRIMARY school pupils at Portsmouth High and Bosmere School have completed training to become the first Cyber Ambassadors.

The aim is to help other pupils stay safe online as part of a scheme by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Youth Commission.

Eight Year 5 and 6 children completed GoFISH training and are now fully equipped to defeat the Cyber Sea Monsters.

Police and crime commissioner Michael Lane said: ‘Cyber security for all ages really matters.

‘Our lives are increasingly played out online, with younger people in particular making the most of the benefits that technology can bring.’

The aim of the Cyber Ambassador scheme is to enable informed pupils to offer advice to their peers.

Acting deputy police and crime commissioner Flick Drummond, who attended the training, said: ‘This is an excellent programme which I hope will be rolled out through all schools in Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight.’