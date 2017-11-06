Elderly woman crashes car into health centre

Have your say

An elderly woman drove her car into the side of a health centre this morning.

Ambulance staff and firefighters were called out to Oak Park Community Clinic in Lavant Road, in Havant at about 8.30am.

A South Central Ambulance Service spokesman said the woman, aged about 70, was treated at the scene for chest pains before being taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Firefighters were first on scene and helped the woman from the car before handing her over to paramedics.

An eyewitness said emergency services staff helped drag the car from the building back onto the road.

A Hampshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said there was no structural damage to the building.