Elderly woman rescued from Havant home after blaze

An elderly woman had to be rescued in the early hours of this morning after a fire engulfed her home.

Crews from Havant and Cosham were called to Shipton Green just after 1am where the woman had become trapped in her bedroom.

A spokesman from Havant Fire Station said the woman had put a pillow under her door to stop smoke entering the room until firefighters arrived.

She was rescued by crews and was treated for smoke inhalation.

The spokesman added that the fire was though to have started in a dishwater in the kitchen.