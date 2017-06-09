Election ‘worst misjudgment in political history’

PRIME minister Theresa May has made ‘one of the worst misjudgments in political history’ according to a Liberal Democrat candidate in Portsmouth.

Darren Sanders, Lib Dem candidate for Portsmouth North, has criticised the PM for calling the snap election.

It comes as the latest polls suggest the UK is on course for a hung parliament.

Mr Sanders said her choice to hold the election will leave the nation’s political landscape in disarray.

‘What is going on will be a complete mess,’ he said. ‘It shows that Theresa May has made one of the worst misjudgments in political history.’

It comes amid rumours that the Tories have lost Portsmouth South to Labour – which if true would be the first time the party has ever gained a foothold in that part of the city.

Speaking of his own campaign, Mr Sanders said he was satisfied by his efforts but conceded he was against a ‘formidable opponent’ in the form of Tory parliamentary candidate, Penny Mordaunt.

He added: ‘We fought a strong and determined campaign which focused on the work we have done across the city.

‘I think that the people have recognised the amount of effort we put in for the city.’

The count is underway for both seats in Portsmouth,

Speaking moments ago, Liberal Democrat leader and Portsmouth South candidate, Gerald Vernon-Jackson said it was ‘clear’ his party had not won in the city.

The expected time for the official results is 6am.