A FIRE started in an electrical cupboard in a department store in Portsmouth.

Three crews from Southsea were called at 3.55pm today to Debenhams, on Commercial Road.

Picture: Daniel Emmett

Two breathing apparatus’, a hose reel and two extinguishers were used to put out the small blaze on the ground floor.

No-one was injured in the incident which ended at 4.25pm.