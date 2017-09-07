Emergency services called as car and moped are involved in collision

Have your say

A ROAD was temporarily closed in Horndean last night due to a collision between a car and a moped.

The incident, which occurred on Frogmore Lane, was reported by Hants Roads Policing on their Twitter account at around 9.30pm.

The report advised that a car and moped were involved in a collision and that the road had been closed.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was reopened at around 10pm.

The Hants Roads Policing Twitter feed thanked local residents, who they advised had administered first aid treatment at the scene and kept the rider dry whilst it rained.

Police refused to comment further on the incident.