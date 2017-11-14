Emergency services called to A3(M) crash

Have your say

A SLIP road onto the A3(M) was closed after a car crashed tonight.

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews were called to junction 3 at Waterlooville leading onto the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman from Cosham fire station: ‘We were called to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle.

‘It was on the roundabout near junction 3 of the A3(M).

‘The car had rolled and we had to cut the roof off to help the male driver.

‘He was taken to hospital.’

His injuries are not thought to life-threatening.

The crash happened around 7.40pm.