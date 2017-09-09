Emergency services called to Havant as man leaps from moving vehicle

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS in Havant were called out to a crash last night in which a man was pinned between two vehicles.

At around 4am, the crew from Havant fire station were called to the incident which occurred on Stockheath Road.

Four teenagers were travelling in a VW Golf when they passed a police car. The boys leapt from the moving vehicle but as the car crashed, one of them became pinned between the vehicle and a parked van.

Crew manager Glenn Kavanagh said: ‘We believe it was four boys, in their late teens, travelling in the car along Stockheath Road.

‘The police are investigating whether the car was stolen.

‘As the car drove past a police vehicle, the boys panicked and jumped out of the moving car.

‘One of the lads in the back of the car tried to jump out just as the Golf crashed into a parked van.

‘He became pinned between both vehicles and couldn’t get free so we were called out to winch him free which only took around five minutes.’

The boy was not seriously injured and the police are still investigating the incident.

A spokesman from police was not available to comment.

Glenn added: ‘The boy was conscious and breathing when we arrived.

‘Once we had got him free South Central Ambulance Service took him away but we think it was just leg injuries and, luckily, nothing serious.’