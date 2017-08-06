Emergency services rescue man stuck in mud in Gosport

Have your say

EMERGENCY services rescued a man stuck in mud.

Police and fire crews from Fareham, Gosport and Cosham rushed to the aid of a man stuck in mud early this morning.

Services were called to the river bank near the Hoeford Inn, Gosport Road, Fareham at about 1am.

A spokesperson for Fareham Fire Station said a man – whose age is not yet known – was found on his hands and knees on the river bed at the scene.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said police managed to usher the man away from danger, before he was later taken to hospital.

Hampshire Constabulary has been approached for more details.